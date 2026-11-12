Eastern Market holiday markets return with a new Holiday Twilight Stroll in December

Eastern Market said its famous holiday markets will return this winter for local shopping, food and holiday spirit.

On top of the year-round Saturday market, there will be five specialty holiday markets in November and December, featuring fresh food and ingredients, locally-made gifts and much more.

The first holiday market will be on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for those looking to get final items for their Thanksgiving meals or fun gifts.

Eastern Market

Then, there will be four Sunday markets leading into the holidays on Nov. 29, Dec. 6, 13 and 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those markets will feature local gifts, handcrafted goods, and much more.

This year, Eastern Market is also hosting its first Holiday Twilight Stroll on Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will feature holiday shopping, special offers and more from local businesses including Henry the Hatter, Marrow in the Market, DeVries & Co. 1887, WESN, Whimsy Home, Flowers for Dreams and Well Done Goods and others.

Eastern Market

“Eastern Market recognizes that the cost of food and shopping continues to rise, and we want Detroiters to know they can make the most of their budgets while supporting local businesses,” said Lonni Thomas, director of markets at Eastern Market Partnership. “Whether you're shopping for fresh ingredients for your holiday meals or searching for the perfect locally made gifts, our Holiday Markets offer opportunities to stretch your dollar while directly supporting the farmers, artists and small businesses that make our community special.”

They will also offer Michigan-grown Christmas trees in the parking lot outside of Sheds 5 & 6 starting Nov. 15 through the end of the season.