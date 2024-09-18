Eastern Market launches $15M fundraising campaign for major projects

(WXYZ) — Eastern Market announced today it is launching a new fundraising campaign with hopes to add another shed to its portfolio and much more.

According to officials, the "Authentic Eastern Market" campaign aims to raise $15.5 million with what they say will protect the market's legacy and move it forward.

They say the campaign is built on four pillars: "strengthen the regional food economy, maintain racial equity by preserving affordable business spaces, maintain the district’s character, enhance the market's infrastructure for vendors and visitors, and ensure the long-term sustainability of the organization."

Some of the major plans include a new shed, called "Shed 7," that will be a regional wholesale distribution center that will include a 100% cold chain compliance facility.

Officials say they have acquired the property at 3445 Russell St., which is attached to Wigley's Corned Beef.

Another major plan includes replacing Shed 4 – which is an outdoor steel-frame structure – with a two-story building that will include an indoor climate-controlled market hall space on the ground floor and a second-floor community food nutrition and education center.

Other parts of the fundraising efforts include completing six food production suites, adding a new meat processing accelerator and more.

“While our weekend markets are well-known, our mission extends far beyond a shopping destination,” said Eastern Market President Katy Trudeau said in a statement. “Eastern Market is an anchor of Detroit’s economy, a platform for local entrepreneurs and a catalyst for regional food systems. The ‘Authentic Eastern Market’ campaign allows us to expand our reach, support small business owners and ensure the market's legacy for generations to come.”

Officials said the campaign kicked off on Wednesday with supporters turning out to learn more about the future plans for the market.