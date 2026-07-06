Eastern Market launches First Wednesdays with music, art, food & more

(WXYZ) — Eastern Market is hosting a new monthly event to bring people down during the week. Called "First Wednesdays," the celebration will bring live music, food, drinks, art and more to the neighborhood.

"Eastern Market is one of Detroit's most beloved destinations – home to the nation's largest historic public market, with Saturday, Sunday, and Tuesday markets drawing thousands of visitors each week. First Wednesdays brings that same electric, open-air energy to Wednesday evenings," the website reads.

First Wednesdays starts on July 9, and will run every first Wednesday through September 2026 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

During the event, there will be music by Sillygirlcarmen at Riopelle and Winder streets.

Participating restaurants and bars include:



Detroit City Distillery

DeutschTroit at Lagerhaus No. 5

Eastern Market Brewing Company

Fred's

Full Measure Brewing

La Ventana Cafe

Lagerhaus No. 5

Marrow

Midnight Temple

Milk & Froth

Supino Pizzeria

The Gambrel Saloon

Thomas Magee's

Waka by Baobab Fare

Shopping includes:



PurrFiction

Rebel Nell

Well Done Goods

Art & Culture includes:



Wasserman Projects

You can learn more at the First Wednesdays website.