Eastern Michigan University files lawsuit over faculty strike

(WXYZ) — Professors at Eastern Michigan University will remain on the picket line Thursday morning as the fight for a negotiation deal has moved from the bargaining table to the courtroom.

On Wednesday, Eastern Michigan University filed a lawsuit against EMU professors in hopes of forcing them back into the classroom. But professors say that decision needs to be made at the bargaining table.

"I feel like it'll affect me because I'm a senior. I'm supposed to graduate next year. I don't know if they'll still let us pass or how it's supposed to go," one EMU student said.

According to the school, other employees like department heads and lecturers can still hold classes. On Wednesday, students were told to report to class and wait 15 minutes to see if their professor showed up.

Many said they’ve already experienced canceled classes.

"We're fighting for equity for all of us. We are very much committed to our students and education at its best," an EMU professor said.

As for the faculty, health care costs are top of mind when it comes to negotiations.

The union has already said no to a 15.2% pay raise over five years, something EMU administrators called disappointing.