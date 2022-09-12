Eastern Michigan University professors reach tentative contract agreement, return to classroom

(WXYZ) — Eastern Michigan University and its union members have reached a tentative contract agreement following conflicts over wages and health care benefits in their previous contract.

This means professors at EMU will now be returning to the classroom.

"We could not have done this without all of the support from students the community and the union organizers," The union tweeted late Sunday night.

The union's Twitter confirmed that the strike between professors and the university was over.

This comes after a lawsuit and a strike between the union and university as contract negotiations stalled out.

Professors and staff say they were unsatisfied with the university’s offer of a 15.2% pay increase over five years.

The university’s lawsuit was an attempt to force faculty to return to work.

EMU also posted on social media saying “following marathon bargaining sessions between the administration and faculty union bargaining teams...faculty are returning to the classroom and a full schedule of classes will take place."