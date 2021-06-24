Eastland Center being eyed for redevelopment

HARPER WOODS, MI (WXYZ) — Changes may be coming to Eastland Center! Developers are looking to demolish the mall and turn it into an industrial warehouse space. The idea is before the city planning commission.

"We think it will work well for the city of Harper Woods and the surrounding areas," vice president of north point development Tom Conder said. "

He said they plan on demolishing the Eastland Center after retail spaces has struggled for years

"It was a site that we felt would be a very good industrial development," he said. "A class-A development site."

Valerie Kindle, the mayor of Harper Woods, said the potential development is a huge opportunity for growth for the city.

"We have a tax base once again. We have something that we can look forward to. The jobs and just something being done and not someone trying to take us to the tax tribunal to get a reduction in taxes when you’re using all our services," she said.

Here's the plan:



Build three buildings more than a million square feet

Convert it from commercial retail to industrial

Meet with the city planning commission and the developer in one month

"We’re very excited about this. I’ve talked to most of the citizens are very excited to see something positive with Eastland," city councilman Ivery Toussant. said.

"Harper Woods has been fantastic to work with. I think very highly of them, they’ve been great work with and we hope to have continued success," Conder said.