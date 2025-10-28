Eastpointe man charged after allegedly trying to stab police officer with screwdriver

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Eastpointe man was charged earlier this week after he allegedly tried to stab a police officer with a screwdriver, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido announced.

These charges stem from an incident that investigators say happened on Sunday, Oct. 5, at the Walmart on Van Dyke in Sterling Heights. Police said that 32-year-old Joshua Mills left the store without paying for something. He proceeded to run from officers when they identified themselves and tased Mills.

Authorities tell us that when Mills was lying on his back, an officer tried to place him under arrest when Mills quickly sat up and tried to stab the officer in the face with a screwdriver. He did not connect with the officer, and after what the police call "a tussle", Mills was taken into custody.

Mills has been charged with the following:



1 count of Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm less than Murder, a 10-year felony

2 counts of Police Officer – Assaulting/Resisting/Obstructing, a 2-year felony

1 count of Retail Fraud, Second-Degree, a 1-year misdemeanor

Mills is being held in Macomb County Jail, with bond set at $500,000 cash surety. He is set to appear in Macomb County Circuit Court in Mt. Clemens next month.

