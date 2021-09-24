Eastpointe Middle School returns to in-person learning Monday, September 27

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — After a week of remote learning, Eastpointe middle schoolers are returning back to the classroom!

On September 20 the school switched to remote learning for one week due a staffing shortage. The schools principal says since then more staff have come onboard.

“Over the course of this past week, we have been able to add three staff members at the middle school and have a few more in the pipeline to bring on board,” EMS principal Stephanie Fleming said.

Like many districts throughout the state of Michigan, Eastpointe Community Schools is continuing to fill vacancies in multiple areas, including teachers, bus drivers, paraprofessionals, and food services.

“While there is no magic bullet that will fix the nationwide teaching shortage overnight, we continue to work tirelessly to support, retain, and attract staff members to work in our schools and support the learning of our students,” ECS Superintendent Ryan McLeod said.