Eastpointe Middle School students return to remote learning, severe staff shortages’ to blame

EASTPOINTE, MI (WXYZ) — In a letter to parents, Eastpointe Middle School said they will be returning to virtual classes for at least one week following several resignations from Eastpointe Middle School teachers.

"For this reason, we are moving to remote instruction so the remaining staff can adequately instruct our students," the letter said.

The school's principal plans for the students to return Monday, September 27.

In the meantime, the school is searching for candidates.

"We have a number of opportunities available including teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, food services, and more!"

Anyone interested can contact the school at 586-533-3009.