EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eastpointe police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who investigators believe may have information about a severely neglected dog found abandoned outside an Aldi grocery store over the weekend.

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Eastpointe police searching for woman after severely neglected dog abandoned outside Aldi

The puppy, now affectionately known as Theodore, was discovered in a crate on the sidewalk near the Aldi on 9 Mile Road late Saturday afternoon. A shopper who found the dog called police.

According to Eastpointe Animal Control, Theodore was in extremely poor condition when he was rescued.

EASTPOINTE ANIMAL CONTROL An image from Eastpointe Animal Control shows an puppy abandoned outside of a grocery store.

"The dog was in a very disgusting crate," said Eastpointe Animal Control Supervisor Ashley Sanchez. "There was food and water that I'm assuming the caller had provided with a little note that said, 'Please take care of me.'"

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Authorities say the puppy was severely underweight, frightened, and covered in fleas. Photos taken of the animal shortly after he was rescued show his fur had completely blocked the animals vision. Animal control officers say they removed approximately a pound and a half of matted fur from the dog. Tuesday, after the dog had been shaved, yellow paws remained. Investigators say it is likely a result of urine stains from the animal being confined to a cage for long periods of time.

EASTPOINTE ANIMAL CONTROL A photo from Eastpointe Animal Control shows a puppy who was found abandoned outside of a grocery store.

The handwritten note left with the animal has become a key piece of evidence in the investigation.

"On the note, when we flipped it around, there's a receipt," Sanchez said. "The receipt was from earlier that day at Walmart."

Investigators say the receipt led them to a woman they believe may have information about how the dog ended up abandoned. Police have shared a screenshot from Walmart surveillance footage on social media and are asking anyone who recognizes her to come forward.

EASTPOINTE POLICE A screenshot provided by Eastpointe Police/Animal Control shows a woman investigators believe may have information on an abandoned animal.

The discovery has shocked shoppers who frequent the Aldi where Theodore was found.

"I think that's really weird and crazy," said shopper Rachael Bender. "You could've taken it to the fire department or the police station, so it's just very odd."

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Another shopper, Nancy Stoyka, called the situation "horrendous."

"Obviously, in my estimation, that person was desperate," Stoyka said. "It was terrible that the animal was at that stage. It should never get to that stage. There's too many resources."

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Despite his condition, Theodore is expected to make a full recovery.

The puppy will remain in the care of Eastpointe Animal Control for several weeks while undergoing medical treatment, testing, and nutritional rehabilitation.

Officials say resources are available for pet owners facing financial hardship, including pet food assistance and grooming support programs.

"The resources are there. We just don't understand why this dog was in this condition," Sanchez said.

EASTPOINTE ANIMAL CONTROL A photo from Eastpointe Animal Control shows a puppy who was found abandoned at a grocery store.

Meanwhile, police continue to review surveillance video from the area as they work to determine who abandoned Theodore. Anyone with information should call Eastpointe animal control at (586) 445-5100 ext. 2.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.