EB 12 Mile between Middlebelt and Inkster Road closed due to fatal accident

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eastbound 12 Mile Road between Middlebelt Road and Inkster Road is closed for a fatal traffic accident investigation.

Police were dispatched to the area at approximately 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to Sgt. Allen with the Farmington Hills Police Department, this is a fatal accident scene.

Farmington Hills Police Department's accident investigation team are currently on the scene.

Farmington Hills Police asks the public to please avoid the area.

No other information is available at this time.

