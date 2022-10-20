EB I-96 at Outer Drive closed due to non-fatal shooting investigation

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police confirm the closure of eastbound I-96 at Outer Drive due to a non-fatal shooting. The incident, police say occurred at approximately 11:35 a.m. Thursday morning and resulted in a male sustaining non-life threatening injuries.

The freeway is closed while troopers conduct an investigation. Vehicle traffic is being redirected to exit at Telegraph.

No further information is known at this time.

We will be provided additional information as soon as it is made available.

