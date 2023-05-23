EB I-96 closing Tuesday in Novi for emergency repairs

The Michigan Department of Transportation said I-96 in Oakland County will close during the day on Tuesday for emergency repairs.

According to MDOT, the eastbound lanes of I-96 from Wixon to I-275 will close for emergency road repair.

The closure will last from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesday so crews can do emergency drainage structure repair. Starting at 9 a.m., the highway will be reduced to one lane.

Traffic will be detoured SB Wixom to EB Grand River Avenue to NB Novi Rd to EB 12 Mile Rd to SB M-5 to EB I-696.