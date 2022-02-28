Ecorse assistant principal arrested for alleged criminal sexual conduct involving relative

(WXYZ) — An Ecorse High School assistant principal was arrested Monday morning on the school's campus for alleged criminal sexual conduct involving a relative, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Ecorse Public Schools confirm.

According to the sheriff’s office, the alleged victim is a relative of the assistant principal and the case is reportedly 8 years old. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said 45-year-old Melven Conway is accused of sexually assaulting the relative in a Detroit home when she was 10 years old.

An arraignment for Conway is scheduled today in 36th District Court at 2:30 p.m.

Ecorse Public Schools released the following letter about the arrest:

“This morning an Ecorse Community High School staff member was taken into custody by law enforcement officials at the high school campus. At this time, the Ecorse Public School district has no additional information about this situation. The safety of our students, staff and community is one of our highest priorities. To the best of our knowledge aside from this staff member, no other Ecorse Public Schools students or staff are involved in this situation. We will continue to monitor this situation and deal with it as appropriate once more information is available.”

We’re told the Violent Crimes Reduction Initiative Task Force, which is made up of the Detroit Police Department and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, made the arrest.

