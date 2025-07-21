Ecorse community grieving loss of teenage boy killed in Taylor shooting

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Ecorse community is grieving the loss of a teenage boy killed in a shooting in Taylor.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday night. The Principal of Grandport Academy in Ecorse tells us the victim is named Trey Kimber.

Kimber recently graduated from eighth grade, and was due to start high school in the fall.

In a letter to families, school leaders described Trey as a kind, spirited young man who excelled in English class. They say grief counselors and support personnel will be available at the school starting today.

His death remains under investigation; anyone with information is asked to call Taylor Police at (734) 287-6611.