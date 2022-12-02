Ecorse High School student brings gun to school, district says

ECORSE, Mich. (WXYZ) — In a message posted Friday on the Ecorse Public Schools website, district superintendent Dr. Josha Talison informed parents and students about a recent incident involving a student who brought a gun to one of its schools.

In the statement, Dr. Talison said, “At Ecorse Public Schools, the safety and well-being of our school community is a top priority. I am writing to you today to make you aware that the district was informed by an Ecorse High School student that another student had brought a gun to the school in their backpack.”

The district says, the student and firearm were promptly removed from the school without further incident.

“The student and weapon were escorted off campus and an investigation by the district and local law enforcement is underway. Fortunately, no students or staff members were harmed, but we are taking this matter seriously,” the Superintendent said.

Amid the increase in school threats and violence seen across metro Detroit, Dr. Talison wants to remind students and parents that such actions come with serious consequences. And, more importantly, to notify a trusted adult when they see anything concerning.

“We are grateful to the student who notified us of this incident, as it further demonstrates how only by working together as a community will we be able to protect our students.”

In addition to continuing to conduct daily security screenings and safety protocols, the district said it will review all of its safety measures and procedures to ensure the safety of students, staff and the school community.

If you or your child sees anything suspicious, please notify school officials immediately or call Michigan’s Okay2Say tip line at 8-555-OK2SAY or via email at OKAY2SAY@mi.gov.

