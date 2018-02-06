Ed Sheeran adds Detroit show at Ford Field to North American stadium tour

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Music superstar Ed Sheeran is coming to Detroit later this year with a stop on his North American Stadium Tour.

Sheeran had previously announced the tour last year but did not have a scheduled show in Detroit.

The show will happen on Saturday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. Presale tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 12 before they go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.

American Express cardholders can buy tickets from Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. but they are limited to two tickets per order.

For more information, visit Ticketmaster.com

Sheeran last played Little Caesars Arena in September 2017 to a sold out show.