Ed Sheeran said Detroit show was 'the loudest I have ever heard a crowd in my life'

Ed Sheeran said bringing out Eminem during his Detroit show was a moment he'd never forget, and it was the loudest he's ever heard a crowd.

In an Instagram Reel posted earlier this week, Sheeran showed off highlights from the show and the surprise performance with Eminem, where the two performed "Lose Yourself" and "Stan."

"I remember spraying my hair yellow and rapping @eminem in the school talent show when I was 11, insane to be able to bring him out at my show in Detroit. Really a moment I will never forget, a real career and life highlight. Loved being in Detroit again, the subtract show was magical, and the Ford Field show was honestly the loudest I have ever heard a crowd in my life. Motor city baby, you are the greatest !"

On Saturday, Sheeran was about 3/4 of the way through his set at Ford Field when he told fans he wanted to play a cover of an Eminem song before breaking out into "Lose Yourself."

After getting through part of the first verse, Slim Shady himself climbed up from under the stage and the crowd went wild.

After finishing the song, Sheeran told the crowd that Eminem was going to do one song, but Sheeran said, "You can't just do one song." The duo then broke out into Eminem's hit song "Stan" with Sheeran singing the Dido part.

The two also played "Stan" during the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

In a documentary released earlier this year, Sheeran detailed his love for Eminem and also said the rapper's songs helped him cure a stutter he had when he was a kid.