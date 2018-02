CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) - Classic rocker Eddie Money is once again opening the concert series at DTE Energy Music Theatre with his show on May 25.

Money first opened the concert series at then Pine Knob back in 1992 and has been the opener ever since.

Recently, he has been joined by his daughter, Jesse, who also provides back-up vocals for Money.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. They start at just $10 for the lawn and $34.50 in the pavilion.