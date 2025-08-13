How a Southfield resale store is saving parents & teachers on clothes while giving back

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — One resale shop in Southfield is helping parents and teachers stretch their dollars while also giving back to local students.

I'm sifting through racks at Encore, and the deals are hard to beat. If you're looking to stretch your back-to-school shopping budget this season, thrift shopping may be the best option for you.

They have racks of barely used clothes, school supplies, and backpacks.

At Encore Upscale Resale in Southfield, manager Cassandra Jackson told me they've got just about everything for Back To School, and all at a good price.

“You have high school, we do have some kids back backpacks as well," Cassandra said. “A lot of the kids' clothing, you may see, they may just be $1 for a pair of pants or $2 for a top.”

Every purchase here goes to Southfield Christian School.

"It’s tuition assistance, it’s a private Christian school, and so families are able to go into what we call a tuition assistance bank and they’re able to gather funds to help send their kids to school," she told me.

Recently, Cassandra said she's been seeing more families in the store.

“We have been seeing a lot of families come in. They come in, three or four kids," Cassandra said.

She mentioned that a lot of teachers are coming in too.

“Oh absolutely yes, there’s several departments yes, we have the what I call the “she-she poo-poo” kind of area where people really get dressed, and then we have a boutique area, and then we have an upscale area," Cassandra said.

Danielle Hill, a teacher and mother, swears by shopping secondhand.

“I’m trying to dress up my wardrobe to look a little bit more mature," Danielle said. “And the clothes that are mature are way more expensive, so to avoid tha,t I like to go thrifting and find some nice clothes for myself.”

She says it's not only better for wallet, it's better for the planet.

“What I’ve been hearing is that all of these clothes that we’re using are going into landfills, so, instead of these clothes going into landfills, I’m giving them another life," Danielle said.

And even better, on Tuesdays, Encore offers 25 percent off for all students and teachers.

“It’s just beneficial to come in and spend less as opposed to going to the mall. We have top designer things that you can get at Nordstrom or Macy’s or one of those types of stores, right here in our store," Cassandra said.

