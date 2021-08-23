Marygrove College helps kids get back to school with backpack giveaway

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As the back-to-school season kicks off across Michigan, several giveaway programs are being rolled out across metro Detroit to help equip students for the classroom.

One such initiative took place today at the Marygrove College thanks to musician and former NFL player Joe Barksdale.

The Detroit native feels the reason that some kids aren't interested in education is that they don't like their school supplies. And if he can change that and help reinforce the importance of education then he has made a difference within the community.

This year, 1,500 backpacks filled with school supplies were given away to kids in the area. Also, students got free haircuts, mini manicures, and were able to attend a mental health panel, which Joe says helped to address the importance of fighting the monsters inside.

Meanwhile, Joe's best advice for this generation is to stay strong and not to quit when faced with a challenge.