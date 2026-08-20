UTICA, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's almost time for kids to head back to the classroom, but getting there could be tricky. That's because of a school bus driver shortage in our area, which can impact parents and students alike.

From bonuses to improving the work culture, schools are doing what they can to hire more bus drivers. I got behind the wheel to see what goes into the job.

Watch Ali Hoxie's report below

Metro Detroit school districts dealing with bus driver shortage as school year starts

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Getting behind the wheel of a bright, yellow school bus wasn't something I ever thought I would do. But your career path can take you places you never thought you'd end up.

At least that's what happened to Katie Knowlton. I asked her what got her into driving a school bus originally.

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“Honestly, my son was getting to school age and I wasn’t really happy with how my schedule was working at my previous job," Knowlton, a school bus driver in Utica, tells me.

She went on to say that the hardest part of the job is multi-tasking; driving and paying attention to what's happening on the bus. She told me what the best part of the job is for her.

“I love the kids, that is my favorite part is just getting to know them and getting to know some of their antics," Knowlton said.

Utica Community Schools is hoping to find more drivers just like Katie. In fact, they're still looking to fill between 25-30 open positions.

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Brian LaPorte, the Director of Safety and Management Services Utica Community Schools, is responsible for finding those bus drivers.

“To find 30 drivers right now in today’s economy is tough, it’s hard because there is so much other competition for driving out there," LaPorte said. “For the most part the biggest thing that parents may notices is a late bus.”

The driver shortage is not just a local problem; it's happening across Michigan.

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“At the last minute if you have drivers call off and you have nobody that can drive, and you’ve already emptied out your office, you’ve emptied out the machines, everybody is out on the road, there are times when we may have to cancel routes," said Katrina Morris, the Executive Director for the Michigan Association for Pupil Transportation.

Morris said that since 2023, the state has provided $125 million to schools across the state to help fund transportation costs. Morris says that covers about 25 percent of what schools spend on transportation each year.

I asked her if she thinks that dollar figure is enough.

“It’s a start, you know we are very thankful for what we have, would we like to see it obviously be more, yes," Morris said.

In the meantime, schools are doing what they can to hire more drivers. Morris says some schools are offering hiring bonuses, and others are focused on creating an enjoyable work culture. Back in Utica, the school district is holding a job fair to hire bus drivers at the end of September.

LaPorte says drivers can make between $21-28 an hour.

“I want parents to understand at the start of the school year it is always rough, cause of our shortage of drivers, but we do get through it and just be patient with us and we will get your kids safely home and to school," he said.

Morris says if you're interested in becoming a bus driver, you should reach out to your local school districts. She says most schools provide the training for you.