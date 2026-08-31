New survey finds parents plan spend an average of $531 on community school costs

(WXYZ) — You've already bought back-to-school clothes and supplies for your own kid. Now, their teacher is asking you to help buy supplies for the entire classroom. Some parents say they want to help out, but they can't always shoulder the cost.

Watch Tony Geftos' report below

New survey finds parents plan to spend an average of $531 on school costs for community

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“It's kind of hard, but you try to figure it out and make a way to do it," said Jarrell Covert, a father of 4.

Every year, parents say the extra expenses of school seem to climb.

“Oh yeah, absolutely," said Jessica Lawmaster, who has a daughter going into sixth grade. "It has definitely gone up, especially since my son's been little. It's With her, with her because they're 7 years apart, it's a big difference.”

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Some of the parents are not just buying supplies for their own kids; they're buying for the entire classroom.

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“It's hundreds of dollars, but for me I don't mind spending it because as a teacher I know that we go through supplies quite quickly," said Sarah Boisvert, a first grade teacher at Summit Academy in Romulus. "With as many as 25 to 30 kids in a room, so for me I always tell the teachers like just let me know when you run out of things because I'll send more. The schools don't provide a lot of things anymore, so that's why they have to ask the parents to send these things in.”

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Melissa Labarena is a personal finance expert with Nerd Wallet. A new survey finds parents of kids in Kindergarten-college plan to spend an average of $531 this year on school costs for the broader community. That could include crowdfunded classroom supplies, fundraising and school support.

51 percent of parents surveyed said they feel overwhelmed by the financial requests.

“So what's important to factor in here is what actually aligns with your budget," Lambarena said.

Lambraena suggests ways to navigate the so-called "parent subsidy":



Ask about volunteering instead of donating supplies

Make a budget

Put money aside each week so you can donate at a later daye

I asked Lambarena if she has more tips for people to survive this.

“You also have to remember that you don't have to rush to buy everything. All at once or to maybe fund everything all at once, go at your own pace, the one that works for you and your budget. There will be other opportunities to buy things throughout the year that perhaps you may be in a better position in to contribute or purchase for your kids. So make sure that you take it one step at a time," Lambarena said.

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Aly Mann teaches third and fourth grade at Tonda Elementary in Canton, saying "every year, we get some families that are like 'we wanna wanna help out what do you need?'"

Mann posts a list of items her classroom could use if parents want to pitch in.

"You don't want them to feel not just pressure but like the guilt or whatever," I replied.

"Absolutely not, and the things that are on the supply list that are like if you want to it's, it's always it's separated for us," Mann said. "It's like these are the things your kids are going to use and then on the bottom it's like if you feel inclined, here you go."

She also tells me a lot of her extra classroom supplies are covered by the parent-teacher organization.

"Our PTO is really great. They gave us a classroom grant and I ran out of Kleenex and I just used that grant and I was able to supply the Kleenex for the rest of the year," Mann said.

Organizations like the PTO can help make up that difference without tearing into your personal budget.