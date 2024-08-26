Watch Now
NewsEducationBack to School

PHOTOS: Metro Detroit parents share photos of children ahead of First Day of School

You can send your Back-To-School photos to us on Facebook, or email them to webteam@scripps.com

Thousands of students in Metro Detroit head back to school today, and with that, we asked parents share photos of their children ahead of First Day of School

You can send your Back-To-School photos to us on Facebook, or email them to webteam@scripps.com

Mary Wilkerson.jpg The Wilkerson crew ready for class at Divine Child Grade SchoolPhoto by: Mary Wilkerson Kimmy DeRocher 1.jpg Photo by: Kimmy DeRocher Kimmy DeRocher 2.jpg Photo by: Kimmy DeRocher Nicole Spencer 2.jpg Maddie and Cass start 10th grade at Fraser High SchoolPhoto by: Nicole Spencer Nicole Spencer.jpg Maddie and Cass start 10th grade at Fraser High SchoolPhoto by: Nicole Spencer Jeanette Nemeth.jpg Marlee Ann kicks off her senior year of high schoolPhoto by: Jeanette Nemeth Allison Truss.jpg Jacob Dallas is set to graduate a year early from Flex Tech High School in BrightonPhoto by: Allison Truss Jenny Hamilton.jpg Photo by: Jenny Hamilton Jenny Hamilton 2.jpg Photo by: Jenny Hamilton

PHOTOS: Metro Detroit parents share photos of children ahead of First Day of School

close-gallery
  • Mary Wilkerson.jpg
  • Kimmy DeRocher 1.jpg
  • Kimmy DeRocher 2.jpg
  • Nicole Spencer 2.jpg
  • Nicole Spencer.jpg
  • Jeanette Nemeth.jpg
  • Allison Truss.jpg
  • Jenny Hamilton.jpg
  • Jenny Hamilton 2.jpg

Share

The Wilkerson crew ready for class at Divine Child Grade SchoolMary Wilkerson
Kimmy DeRocher
Kimmy DeRocher
Maddie and Cass start 10th grade at Fraser High SchoolNicole Spencer
Maddie and Cass start 10th grade at Fraser High SchoolNicole Spencer
Marlee Ann kicks off her senior year of high schoolJeanette Nemeth
Jacob Dallas is set to graduate a year early from Flex Tech High School in BrightonAllison Truss
Jenny Hamilton
Jenny Hamilton
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next