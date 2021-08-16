Tips to save the most money while buying back-to-school supplies

(WXYZ) — We're in year two of back-to-school shopping during a pandemic. The National Retail Federation estimates families will spend $849 on school supplies from the coming year.

Consulting firm KPMG said the average amount parents are planning on spending per child this year is $268, which is up 9% from last year.

Since more kids are heading back to the classroom this August and September, shoes, clothes and electronics are the products many parents are looking to buy.

At Target, there are sales while supplies last. The classic Crayola markers are always a popular item, and they are on sale, but some have already sold out with several other items.

You have to remember that sometimes the shelf price doesn't actually reveal the lowest price.

When you use the Target Circle App, there are hundreds of hidden offers as well. A 34-count Sharpie package for example, when you scan the barcode on the back, shows a savings of $3.

Samantha Gordon, the deals editor for Consumer Reports, says you can also find the Sony WFSP 800N Wireless Earphones for $98 at Best Buy and Amazon.

"If they want something that's over-ear, the Beats by Dre Studio 3 Wireless headphones are a great option. They normally cost around $350. And right now at Best Buy, you can get them for $200 So, it's $150 off in select colors," she said.

For laptops, she said the Macbook is on sale and the Acer Chromebook is a great budget-friendly option.

If you need to beef up your WiFi, a new router may be on your list. The TP Link deco three-unit mesh system has six Ethernet ports.

"This is a Consumer Reports Best Buy, so it scores really well in our tests. And it's priced lower than other options in this category. It normally costs 190. And right now we're seeing it on sale at $150 over at Amazon," she said.

It's always good to get the kids excited about back-to-school shopping.

Gordon suggests you don't buy all of your kid's school supplies or clothes at once. She also suggests you ask teachers which items are needed right away, and then buy the rest in September when you'll find better deals.

Another idea is to go in with a couple of other families and buy in bulk at places like Costco or Sam's Club.

