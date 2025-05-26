Meet the Michigan spellers in the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee

(WXYZ) — Michigan will be represented by nine spellers when the kids begin competing in the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

They will be numbers 104-112.

Here is the list of names:

104 Ainsley Gastmeier

105 Divya Choudhary

106 Elliott Covelle

107 Josiah Loehrke

108 Zander Myers

109 Eliza Schwass

110 Ishika Dirisala

111 Minna Danziger

112 Sanvi Mandvekar

Here is more information on each from the spelling bee.

Ainsley Gastmeier age 14 | grade 8

Sponsored By: Macomb Intermediate School District

Clinton Township, Michigan

School: Trinity Lutheran School

Bio: Ainsley seeks adventure, enjoying both video games and roller coasters. She loves to camp with her family each summer as well. Ainsley also enjoys calmer pursuits, including watching “Jeopardy” and two of her favorite movies: “The Mitchells vs The Machines” and “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” Ainsley loves cats, but she has a goldendoodle named Riley who loves to eat money, cheese and more traditional dog treats. Ainsley herself, however, likes eating tacos.

Divya Choudhary age 11 | grade 6

Sponsored By: WXYZ Channel 7

Detroit, Michigan

School: Canton Charter Academy

Previous Bee Experience: Divya previously competed in 2024 (tied for 60th place).

Bio: Divya is a jack of all trades who enjoys singing, swimming and playing the saxophone. She can always be found with her nose in a good book, but she is also an extrovert and loves to socialize. Divya loves astronomy and mythology. Divya is currently working on a robotics project for the NASA Artemis III mission. Divya named her robot “Diana” because it is the Roman name for Artemis, and Diana was at Robofest 2025.

Elliott Covelle age 14 | grade 8

Sponsored By: Kent Intermediate School District

Grand Rapids, Michigan

School: Northern Hills Middle School

Bio: started playing piano at age 3, and she recently switched to singing lessons. She has been in Girl Scouts West Michigan Troop 4895 since kindergarten and has earned her Bronze Award and is working toward her Silver Award. Elliott loves to read, including fantasy, mystery, horror, science fiction and romance. Elliott also enjoys writing and is manifesting that she will be a New York Times Bestselling author. Her favorite school subject is English, and her least favorite is math. Elliott enjoys going for walks outside, playing “Pokémon Go,” solving word puzzles and binge-watching 7-season-long television series, movies or reality shows like “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race.”

Josiah Loehrke age 11 | grade 5

Sponsored By: Kalamazoo Experiential Learning Center

Kalamazoo, Michigan

School: El Sol Dual Language School

Bio: Josiah is a terrific athlete, excelling at basketball, baseball and soccer. He also has an ear for music and plays cello, upright bass and piano. Classical piano is Josiah's favorite kind of music, and he'd much rather jam to Scott Joplin than anything pop. He treasures his friends, family and school, and he's a positive influence to all those around him. In his free time, he likes to read, practice spelling and play outside when he can. He also serves at his church.

Zander Myers age 11 | grade 5

Sponsored By: The County Press

Lapeer, Michigan

School: Murphy Elementary School

Bio: Zander's hobbies include playing the trumpet in his school band, reading, writing stories and playing Fortnite and other video games with his friends. In his free time, he likes to have sleepovers with his friends and play sports like football and baseball. His biggest accomplishment is reading at an 11th grade level since the third grade.

Eliza Schwass age 14 | grade 8

Sponsored By: West Shore Educational Service District

Ludington, Michigan

School: Oliver J. Dejonge Middle School

Bio: Eliza is an outdoors enthusiast who enjoys birding, hiking and photographing nature. She is also an athlete who loves being a member of her school's cross country, track and swim teams. In the rest of her free time, you can often find her reading a book or writing poems.

Ishika Dirisala age 12 | grade 6

Sponsored By: The Herald-Palladium

St. Joseph, Michigan

School: Upton Middle School

Bio: Ishika enjoys a variety of hobbies, including playing volleyball and tennis, playing cello for orchestra and competing in Mathcounts and Science Olympiad. She also loves watching comedy movies, spending time with friends, listening to the latest pop music and reading fiction.

Minna Danziger age 12 | grade 6

Sponsored By: Traverse City Record-Eagle

Traverse City, Michigan

School: Leland Public School

Bio: Minna is very active in sports: she plays soccer, basketball and does alpine ski racing. She enjoys reading, math and spending time in northern Minnesota every summer for sleepaway camp. She also likes baking and can make a delicious guacamole. Right now, she's learning Swedish and hopes to attend high school partially in Sweden.

Sanvi Mandvekar age 13 | grade 8

Sponsored By: Oakland Schools Education Foundation

Waterford, Michigan

School: Larson Middle School

Bio: Sanvi is an avid reader and enjoys all genres. She is a runner and loves training in her free time. She also prioritizes spending time with family and friends. Sanvi is the head editor of her school’s newspaper and competes in HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America). She loves being in the outdoors because it calms her down and helps her think clearly!

