Meet the Michigan spellers in the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee

(WXYZ) — Michigan will be represented by nine spellers when students begin competing in the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The preliminaries kick off on Tuesday, May 26.

Previous Story: Canton student makes her second trip to Scripps National Spelling Bee

Canton student makes her 2nd trip to Scripps Spelling Bee

The Michigan spellers will be numbers 104-112.

Here is the list of names:

104 Dean Handley Turner

105 Divya Choudhary

106 Sanskriti Parihar

107 Heron Bothwell

108 Alec Phillips

109 Henry O'Neal

110 Sidhanth Vetrivel

111 Minna Danziger

112 Claudio Ardanese

Here is more information on each from the spelling bee.

Dean Handley Turner age 13 | grade 8

Sponsored By: Macomb Intermediate School District

Clinton Township, Michigan

School: Wyandot Middle School

Bio: Dean enjoys hobbies like cooking, riding his bike, ice skating and playing video games. He also loves to watch all sports and attend concerts. He is almost always listening to music or a podcast, as well as hanging out with friends. The accomplishment he is most proud of would be winning district champion on his Lego robotics team, along with winning his regional spelling bee.

Divya Choudhary age 12 | grade 7

Sponsored By: WXYZ Channel 7

Detroit, Michigan

School: Canton Charter Academy

Previous Bee Experience: Divya previously competed in 2024 (tied for 60th place) and 2025 (tied for 202nd place).

Bio: Divya is a jack of all trades. She dabbles in several things, including art, classical singing, robotics, Science Olympiad and playing the saxophone. When she isn't doing an extracurricular activity, you can find her reading a good book or cooking a snack. She is the student council president and National Junior Honor Society treasurer of her school. Divya started a school newspaper and runs it as the editor-in-chief with 14 members. She is very social and enjoys hangouts with her many friends.

Sanskriti Parihar age 13 | grade 8

Sponsored By: Kent Intermediate School District

Grand Rapids, Michigan

School: Fremont Middle School

Bio: Sanskriti, better known as Shally, has many hobbies including swimming, playing the flute and participating in her school's Science Olympiad team. She loves shot put, track and hanging out with her friends. In her free time, she likes to play basketball and volleyball with her little sister, Ashi.

Heron Bothwell age 11 | grade 5

Sponsored By: Kalamazoo Experiential Learning Center

Kalamazoo, Michigan

School: Parkwood - Upjohn Elementary School

Bio: Heron has been performing since preschool, on violin, piano, and as a musical theater actor. She enjoys climbing, archery and playing around the neighborhood with her friends. She can also be found baking her own creations, building sculptures with whatever she can find, and reading anything containing elves or books about science. Heron is excited to participate in her state National History Day competition right before the Bee!

Alec Phillips age 14 | grade 8

Sponsored By: The County Press

Lapeer, Michigan

School: Chatfield School

Bio: Alec likes to be very active and enjoys being outdoors. He loves going skiing with his father in the winter, and hiking and playing basketball with his friends. Alec is very passionate about music and plays the trombone. He aspires to be a commercial airline pilot and plans to serve in the Air Force following ROTC in college.

Henry O'Neal age 14 | grade 8

Sponsored By: West Shore Educational Service District

Ludington, Michigan

School: Mason County Central Middle School

Bio: Henry is a member of the track team, marching band and pep band and attends Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp in the Summer. He enjoys horror movies and books.

Sidhanth Vetrivel age 14 | grade 8

Sponsored By: The Herald-Palladium

St. Joseph, Michigan

School: Upton Middle School

Previous Bee Experience: Sidhanth previously competed in 2023 (tied for 122nd place).

Bio: Sidhanth stays busy with a mix of interests, including soccer, where he enjoys playing with his team and friends. He also values quality time with family and keeps himself active. He’s always up for an adventure- exploring new places is his thing. Outside of that, he enjoys basketball, gaming with friends and watching action-comedy movies for fun.

Minna Danziger age 13 | grade 7

Sponsored By: Traverse City Record-Eagle

Traverse City, Michigan

School: Leland Public School

Previous Bee Experience: Minna previously competed in 2025 (tied for 184th place).

Bio: Minna is an avid athlete who loves soccer, basketball, skiing, tennis and pickleball. She enjoys reading, ceramics, photography and art. She is learning Swedish and she's interested in becoming a sports lawyer when she's older.

Claudio Ardanese age 14 | grade 8

Sponsored By: Oakland Schools Education Foundation

Waterford, Michigan

School: Berkshire Middle School

Bio: Claudio likes reading, playing soccer and swimming with his teams, and he loves playing his trumpet. He plays with his school's band and jazz band, and with the Oakland Youth Orchestra. In his free time he loves building furniture, fixing anything that is broken around the house, and playing chess or cards with his younger brother. He also likes to spend time composing electronic music with his keyboard and various software.

For more information on the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee, click here.