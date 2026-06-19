DETROIT (WXYZ) — Eight metro Detroit boxers are heading to Ireland for a once-in-a-lifetime trip to train and compete in Belfast.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison sent the group off at Thomas Magee's near Eastern Market.

Watch Megan Lee's video report below:

Eight metro Detroit amateur boxers heading to Ireland for Bridges Beyond Boxing trip

The trip marks the 10th year that Bridges Beyond Boxing has sent young boxers from the Detroit area to train and fight in Ireland. In turn, boxers from Ireland then come to Detroit.

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Gavyn Geck, a 22-year-old amateur boxer, said he is eager for the experience.

"I'm so excited to be immersed in a culture that's so boxing-forward," Geck said.

Geck said he has only heard great things about the trip.

WXYZ Gavyn Geck, Amateur boxer

"Everyone I have talked to here says everyone there is so inviting. While we're fighting the Irish people, they're still cheering for us," Geck said.

Geck has been boxing since he was 16 years old and is only about a month away from making his debut as a professional boxer.

Gavyn Geck

"To be my last few amateur fights, it's so special. I'm going to look back the rest of my life and think wow, I really got the opportunity to do this. I'm just so excited," Geck said.

The boxers will stay with host families, learn the Irish style of fighting and compete on a global stage.

Tina Geck, Gavyn's mother, said the program offers a unique exchange of coaching and culture.

WXYZ Tina Geck

"The gyms are amazing, the coaches are great. They get to work with our coaches, vice versa. It's a neat thing," Tina Geck said.

Cameran Pankey is one of the coaches making the trip. He went on the first trip 10 years ago when he was an amateur boxer himself.

"I took everything in that they taught me and actually used it," Pankey said.

WXYZ Cameran Pankey

Pankey said the Irish style of fighting helped shape his professional career.

"I lost to previous guys in years, I learned their style and I won the Golden Gloves off their style, the Irish style," Pankey said.

You can learn more about the organization by visiting bridgesbeyondboxing.com.

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