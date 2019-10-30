SHELBY TOWNSHIP (WXYZ) — "The emails were disgusting," said the mother of the teenager who was allegedly targeted by the band director at Eisenhower High School in Shelby Township. "The emails were what he was fantasizing about doing to my daughter."

Tuesday evening, the school principal sent a letter to parents informing them that the "instrumental music teacher and marching band director has resigned from Utica Community Schools. Please be advised that this is a personnel matter and, as such, I am not able to discuss any details. However, please be assured that we follow all District policies and procedures regarding personnel matters. I appreciate your respect and understanding in this regard."

Action News has omitted the band director's name since, as of right now, he has not been charged with any crime. Detectives with the Macomb County Sheriff's Office are handling the investigation and could not comment.

The mother of the teen who was allegedly targeted is upset that the band director was allowed to resign and was not fired.

"So, they are just pausing his behavior. They're not stopping his behavior," she said about her concern that he could target another child. "If he gets another job, in another school district, he's going to repeat this."

The man has been with the Utica Community School District for 18 years and, during that time, he has worked at other schools in the area.

The emails were revealed when the teen went to her mother Thursday. Her mother said she didn't hesitate to contact authorities. "As soon as I found out, I just picked up the phone and called the police."

The mother believes there could be other current or former students who were also targeted and she's encouraging them to go to police.

"She didn't want to bring it to me right away," she said of her daughter's reluctance to speak up before now. "She was in fear of him losing his job, then what would happen to the band.. what would happen to her friends.. what would happen if anybody found out about this."

Action News asked a district spokesman why the teacher was not fired and allowed to resign. He replied, saying that the district is following all policies and procedures regarding personnel matters. He added that they do not publicly discuss personnel matters, but will work closely with law enforcement as part of any investigation.

