Elderly couple attacked, woman killed, after home invasion in Pittsfield Township

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Pittsfield Township police say an elderly couple was attacked and one woman died after a home invasion overnight.

See video from the neighborhood below

Scene video from Pittsfield Township deadly home invasion

Police were dispatched to the home in the 1900 block of Breckland Dr. around 12:06 a.m. for a reported home invasion and assault.

When they arrived, they found an 81-year-old woman and 82-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were able to locate a man that matched the suspect's description, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, but the female victim died from her injuries. The man suffered several lacerations and is in stable condition.

Police say the victim and the suspect did not know each other.

They also report that there was an altercation between the suspect and members of his family at a residence a couple of blocks from where the home invasion and assault occurred.

The suspect is a 40-year-old man and is being lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail.