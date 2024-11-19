Elderly Detroit woman saved from home fire, now without a place to live before the holidays

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit family sprang into action to save their elderly neighbor after a fire broke out inside her home early Tuesday morning.

The fire happened around 3:30 a.m. on the city's east side on Hickory Street near Linnhurst Street, which is near Gratiot Avenue and 7 Mile Road.

Jennae Williams, who lives on Hickory Street, told 7 News Detroit she woke up to the smell of heavy smoke. Then, she looked outside.

"I heard someone screaming ‘help me. Help me!’ I’m screaming at my brother like ‘we have to help. We have to help!’ He wakes up out of his sleep. We run over here and she’s almost out the door, but we literally had to pick her up and get her out of the house," Williams said.

Williams said her and her brother were able to carry their neighbor, 90-year-old Miss. Louise Harris, out of her home and to safety.

Detroit firefighters took the elderly woman to the hospital to be checked out.

Demetrious Washington lives across the street and told us that Miss. Harris has lived there since 1974.

"We all look out for Miss. Harris," Washington said. "Everybody knew her, she looked out for the community, she loved the kids, she loved everybody, she’s a beautiful woman."

The majority of the damage to Miss Harris' house is on the back of it, but it does not appear livable.

The Detroit Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Norma Black attends Galilee Missionary Baptist Church with the victim and said Tuesday afternoon that Miss. Harris is physically unharmed.

"She’s tired and she’s resting. She’s still feisty and she was thanking everyone for what they’ve done for her," Black said.

Black also said that Miss. Harris has nowhere to go when she leaves the hospital.

"The house is not livable, so we’re looking for somewhere for her to reside," Black said.

Without a home right before the holidays is a heartbreaking situation but together, the many who know and love Miss. Harris say they will work to ensure that she is safe.

"I think that’s what neighbors are for — we all gotta have each other’s backs," Williams said.