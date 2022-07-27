What to know before you vote in Michigan's primary election on August 2

Voters will head to the polls on August 2 to cast their ballots in Michigan’s 2022 primary election.

Come August 2, Michiganders will see five Republican candidates on the ballot—Tudor Dixon, Ryan Kelley, Kevin Rinke, Garret Soldano, and Ralph Rebandt. Whoever comes out on top will face sitting Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the November general election.

WATCH: GOP gubernatorial debate hosted by FOX 17:

Watch the full GOP gubernatorial debate hosted by FOX 17

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. at most precincts in Michigan.

Communities across West Michigan will vote on township and county proposals, school bonds and millages, and candidates hoping to get their names on the ballot for the November general election.

View your sample ballot

Take a look at what’s on the ballot in your county below.

Allegan:

Allegan County August Races by WXMI on Scribd

For more information, check out the Allegan County Clerk’s website.

Barry:

Barry County August Races by WXMI on Scribd

For more information, check out the Barry County Clerk’s website.

Berrien:

Berrien County August Races by WXMI on Scribd

For more information, check out the Berrien County Clerk’s website.

Calhoun:

Calhoun County August Races by WXMI on Scribd

For more information, check out the Calhoun County Clerk’s website.

Cass:

Cass County August Races by WXMI on Scribd

For more information, check out the Cass County Clerk’s website.

Ionia:

Ionia County August Races by WXMI on Scribd

For more information, check out the Ionia County Clerk’s website.

Kalamazoo:

Kalamazoo County August Races by WXMI on Scribd

For more information, check out the Kalamazoo County Clerk’s website.

Kent:

Kent County August Races by WXMI on Scribd

For more information, check out the Kent County Clerk’s website.

Mecosta:

Mecosta County August Races by WXMI on Scribd

For more information, check out the Mecosta County Clerk’s website.

Montcalm:

Montcalm County August Township Candidates by WXMI on Scribd

Montcalm County August Ballot Proposals by WXMI on Scribd

Montcalm County August Commissioner Candidates by WXMI on Scribd

For more information, check out the Montcalm County Clerk’s website.

Muskegon:

Muskegon County August Candidates by WXMI on Scribd

Muskegon County August Races by WXMI on Scribd

For more information, check out the Muskegon County Clerk’s website.

Newaygo:

Newaygo County August Races by WXMI on Scribd

For more information, check out the Newaygo County Clerk’s website.

Oceana:

Oceana County August Races by WXMI on Scribd

For more information, check out the Oceana County Clerk’s website.

Ottawa:

Ottawa County August Races by WXMI on Scribd

Ottawa County August Candidates by WXMI on Scribd

For more information, check out the Ottawa County Clerk’s website.

St. Joseph County:

St. Joseph County August Candidates by WXMI on Scribd

St. Joseph County Proposals by WXMI on Scribd

For more information, check out the St. Joseph County Clerk’s website.

Van Buren:

Van Buren County August Candidates by WXMI on Scribd

Van Buren County August Proposals by WXMI on Scribd

For more information, check out the Van Buren County Clerk’s website.

