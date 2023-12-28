Watch Now
News

Actions

Election officials see a range of threats, from hostile countries to conspiracy theorists

1000.jpeg
<b>AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File</b>
<b>FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2020, file photo, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks in Detroit. Election officials preparing for this year’s midterms have yet another security concern to add to an already long list – threats from within. In a handful of states, local officials are suspected of directing or aiding security breaches at their own election offices. In Michigan, Benson said her office is “keeping a close eye — closer than ever before” on local election officials and is prepared to stop anyone who is jeopardizing election security. </b><br/><br/>
1000.jpeg
Posted at 9:25 AM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 09:25:07-05

ATLANTA (AP) — The list of security challenges keeps growing for election officials preparing for the 2024 presidential election.

Many of the concerns from four years ago persist.

Those concerns include possible cyberattacks targeting voter registration systems or websites that report unofficial results, and the potential for equipment problems or human errors to be amplified by those seeking to undermine confidence in the outcome.

New risks that have emerged include death threats directed at election workers and security breaches inside election offices.

Republican former President Donald Trump is already warning the 2024 vote could be rigged.

Election workers are bracing for a challenging year that will have no margin for error.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dec. 30: Lions on 7!