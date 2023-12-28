Election officials see a range of threats, from hostile countries to conspiracy theorists

ATLANTA (AP) — The list of security challenges keeps growing for election officials preparing for the 2024 presidential election.

Many of the concerns from four years ago persist.

Those concerns include possible cyberattacks targeting voter registration systems or websites that report unofficial results, and the potential for equipment problems or human errors to be amplified by those seeking to undermine confidence in the outcome.

New risks that have emerged include death threats directed at election workers and security breaches inside election offices.

Republican former President Donald Trump is already warning the 2024 vote could be rigged.

Election workers are bracing for a challenging year that will have no margin for error.