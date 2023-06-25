Watch Now
Electric Forest festival evacuated over threat of severe weather

Posted at 4:58 PM, Jun 25, 2023
The popular four-day Electric Forest festival in Rothbury, Michigan, has been evacuated over the threat of severe weather.

The festival organizers tweeted Sunday telling people to exit the venue for safety.

"Move to your vehicles in the Campgrounds, or protected areas outside of the venue," the tweet read.

Parts of Michigan are under a tornado watch and other severe weather alerts.

