Elf-themed pop-up bar opening in Detroit this week

A new temporary pop-up bar inspired by one of the most popular recent Christmas movies is coming to Downtown Detroit.

This Friday (Dec. 6), Santa's Side Hustle Lounge opens in the cocktail lounge next to Mootz Pizzeria & Bar at 1226 Library Street. This bar will be open through December 31, with drinks served every day from 4 p.m.-midnight.

Visitors of the bar can sip holiday drinks in a festive wonderland, complete with giant snowflakes, candy cans, "Welcome Santa" and "World's Best Cup of Coffee" signs.

You can try the following drinks at this pop-up bar.



World’s Best Cup of Coffee – A warm blend of coffee with Frangelico or Bailey’s and a cinnamon sugar rim (Souvenir mug available for purchase for $10)

– A warm blend of coffee with Frangelico or Bailey’s and a cinnamon sugar rim (Souvenir mug available for purchase for $10) Angry Elf – A Moscow Mule with vodka, cranberry, apple, ginger beer

– A Moscow Mule with vodka, cranberry, apple, ginger beer Son of a Nutcracker – A margarita with tequila, triple sec, cranberry, lime juice and simple syrup

A margarita with tequila, triple sec, cranberry, lime juice and simple syrup Sleigh What? – A martini with vodka, crème de cacao, gingerbread syrup and half & half

A martini with vodka, crème de cacao, gingerbread syrup and half & half New York Sour – Bourbon, lemon juice, and simple syrup topped with a red wine float

– Bourbon, lemon juice, and simple syrup topped with a red wine float Elf’d Up – Eggnog and bourbon garnished with a festive cinnamon stick

Eggnog and bourbon garnished with a festive cinnamon stick Naughty or Nice shot – A shot of bourbon (naughty) or dark rum (nice)

Guests will also be able to order non-alcoholic versions of any of these drinks, or hot chocolate.

More details can be found by following @sidehustledetroit on Facebook andInstagram.