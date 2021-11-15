Eligible Michiganders to receive extra benefits for food assistance in Nov.

(WXYZ) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that eligible Michigan families would receive an additional monthly payment in November to help with groceries.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits, which equates to nearly 700,000 households, will be getting the extra benefits.

Those extra benefits will be loaded onto their Bridge Cards from Nov. 13 to Nov. 23 as a separate payment from the assistance that is provided earlier in the month, according to the governor's office.

Federal approval is necessary every month for the extra food assistance, according to the release.

“My top priority every day is making life easier for Michigan families, and that is especially true as we enter the holiday season,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. “By delivering additional relief to Michigan families on their grocery bills, we can ease financial burdens for Michiganders, drive down costs, and put more money in people’s pockets as we all look forward to gathering with our loved ones over the holidays.”

Households eligible for SNAP will receive an increase of at least $95 monthly, whether or not they are already receiving the maximum payment for their household size:

One Person: $250

Two Persons: $459

Three Persons: $658

Four Persons: $835

Five Persons: $992

Six Persons: $1,190

Seven Persons: $1,316

Eight Persons: $1,504

Residents with questions about the additional benefits can call 888-678-8914.