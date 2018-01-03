Ellen Lipton joins race to succeed Congressman Sander Levin

HUNTINGTON WOODS, Mich. - Former Democratic state Rep. Ellen Lipton is running to succeed longtime Michigan Democratic Congressman Sander Levin.

Lipton announced her candidacy Wednesday, saying in a statement that working families "need another leader who will fight for all of us." She served three terms representing the 27th Michigan House district, which covers part of Oakland County.

Lipton is a founding member and president of the Michigan Promise Zone Association, a statewide organization providing access to post-secondary education and free college tuition for high school graduates. She's also worked as a patent attorney.

Levin isn't seeking re-election to a 19th term. His son Andy Levin of Bloomfield Township, state Sen. Steve Bieda of Warren and attorney Martin Brook are among those running. The 9th Congressional District covers parts of Oakland and Macomb counties.