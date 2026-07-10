Elmwood Blessing Box in Westland helps as residents recover from major power outage

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Volunteers at the Elmwood Blessing Box, a food pantry in Westland, are helping people get back on their feet following a major power outage.

Cheryl Presley of Garden City usually donates food to Elmwood. This week, she is on the other end.

"I lost a lot of food and I had just gone shopping," Presley said.

Presley said her power was out for over four days, and she lost everything — from condiments to meat to produce.

WXYZ Cheryl Presley, Garden City

"I've donated here countless times and this is the first time that I am coming here as a client and it just gives me a new perspective," Presley said.

Elizabeth Freeman of the Elmwood Blessing Box said she has served about 300 people in just three days.

"People are scared because they lost so much food during the power outage. They're trying to recoup and they don't really know how to go about started that," Freeman said.

WXYZ Elizabeth Freeman, Elmwood Blessing Box

Freeman said the impact has been especially hard on those who are already working to make ends meet.

"It's devastating. It's devastating for people who haven't used food pantries. But it's even more devastating for the people who work so hard and then still have to utilize resources like mine," Freeman said.

Presley agrees.

"It's really hard times for a lot of people for a lot of reasons and groceries seem to be getting more expensive," Presley said.

July 2025 coverage: Elmwood Blessing Box celebrates new indoor food pantry in Westland

Elmwood Blessing Box celebrates new indoor food pantry in Westland

Volunteer Jillian Gamboa said the pantry is space for friendship and food.

"We are here. No one's alone," Gamboa said. "And when you see others just walk through the door and they're so happy even if we have a little, doesn't matter what we have, they're grateful."

WXYZ Jillian Gamboa, Volunteer

The Elmwood Blessing Box is always accepting donations and is currently in need of dry goods to stock its shelves.

The food pantry is located at 27543 Joy Road, Unit A, Westland, MI 48185

Check their Facebook page for hours.

How to donate:



Amazon list

Monetary donations

Donations accepted anytime during open business hours or after hours at 29878 Elmwood Street in Garden City.

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