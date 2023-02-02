Eloise Asylum hosting 'Bloody Valentines' immersive & interactive event

The historic Eloise Asylum is hosting "Bloody Valentines" next week, an immersive, interactive Valentine's event for adults.

According to the asylum, people will be able to visit four floors of the asylum, each with its own theme, fun and interactions. It's happening on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11.

When you arrive, you will enjoy music, snacks for purchase and mingle with monsters in the lounge before heading up to the third floor for interactive challenges.

On the fourth floor, you can search for paranormal activity using real ghost-hunting equipment.

Finally, you'll descend a forgotten stairway to the first floor into the Eloise Asylum Haunted Attraction which is revamped for Valentine's Day.

Tickets are selling quickly and start at $48. They are available on the Eloise Asylum website.

