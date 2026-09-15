Eloise Asylum set to open on Sept. 25 for 2026 season

Eloise Asylum in Westland is set to open for its sixth spooky season on Friday, Sept. 25, with a new experience for those looking for scares.

The haunted experience features two stories of big scares, technology and "immersive terror."

Watch below: 2025 coverage of the Eloise Asylum opening

Eloise Haunted House opens this weekend with two terrifying floors of scares

Eloise is inside the famous haunted former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital, and guests will go on a 45-minute nightmare across two floors. The first floor features a psychiatric horror storyline, while the second floor features production design and interactive elements.

New this year, there will be a Rockin' Haunt Night Concert on Oct. 30, featuring live performances from Marz Radio, Mob Opera and DJ 3choc@t.

“We’re kicking off a brand-new Halloween season with plenty of surprises in store, and we’re excited to welcome back our longtime haunt lovers while giving those who are new to the experience a reason to join us,” Eloise Asylum Operating Manager Mike Smith said in a statement. “Every year brings something different, and we can’t wait for guests to come out, see what’s new and make some unforgettable Halloween memories with us.”

Eloise will also offer private paranormal investigations, history tours and mini building tours throughout the season for people interested.

Tickets are $34.99 for general admission and $64.99 for front-of-the-line VIP admission. People can learn more at the Eloise Asylum website.