Emagine asks for videos honoring dads to play before movies on Father's Day weekend

Emagine Entertainment is encouraging people to honor their dads for Father's Day with a special video message.

People can submit video messages to talk about how amazing their dad is. Emagine will choose several videos to play on the big screen before movies at all locations during Father's Day weekend.

Here are the qualifications necessary to send the video



Videos must be a horizontal .MP4 file

Length of the video must not exceed 15 seconds.

Video submissions are due by Friday, May 30, 2025

Video submissions can be sent to submissions@emagine-entertainment.com

The subject line must read: “Father’s Day Submission (Insert Your Name)”

messages will play before showtimes from June 13-15.