Emagine bringing back Winter Kids Series with $3 movies for all ages

Posted at 7:18 AM, Jan 06, 2023
(WXYZ) — Emagine Entertainment is bringing back its winter kids series, allowing kids and families to see children's movies at all locations for a deep discount.

The series will start on Jan. 20 and run through the middle of March, with a new movie every week.

Tickets are just $3 for all ages, and magic pack concessions are available for $5.

Below is the schedule for the Winter Kids Series.

Jan. 20-26 – Small Foot
Jan. 27-Feb. 2 – Scoob!
Feb. 3-9 – Tom & Jerry The Movie
Feb. 10-16 – Detective Pikachu
Feb. 17-23 – Space Jam
Feb. 24-March 2 – Space Jam: A New Legacy
March 3-9 – The Lego Movie
March 10-16 – The Lego Movie 2
March 17-23 – The Lego Batman Movie

