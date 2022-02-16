Emagine Entertainment celebrates the colder months with a kids film series

(WXYZ) — Beginning Friday, Emagine Entertainment will host a Winter Kids Film Series. A family-friendly movie will be available to those with children at various theatres during February and March. Tickets for these movies are $3 for all ages.

Here are the movies and when they are airing:



Feb. 18 - 24: Sing

Feb. 25 - March 3: Despicable Me

March 4 - 10: Despicable Me 2

March 11 - 17: Despicable Me 3

March 18 - 24: Minions

March 25 - 31: The Lorax

You can check out the movies above at the following locations: