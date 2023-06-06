Emagine offering educators & school staff free movie tickets this summer

Teachers in several states will be able to get free movie tickets this summer, thanks to Emagine.

The company announced Tuesday that all educators and school staff will get one free movie ticket on Wednesdays from June 21 through July 20 to receive one free movie ticket.

That free ticket is only valid for shows beginning before 5 p.m. that day, and educators must present proof of employment at the box office to receive the free ticket.

It's valid at all Emagine locations in Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

