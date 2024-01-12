Emagine prohibited from showing Lions game 'at the request of the NFL'

A planned screening of the Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams playoff game at Emagine Theatres has been canceled "at the request of the NFL."

On Thursday night, the theatre chain posted an announcement that said, "At the request of the NFL, Emagine is prohibited from hosting its planned viewing party at our locations. We apologize to our guests."

In a replied comment to someone, Emagine also posted they thought they fulfilled the necessary legal requirements to broadcast the game.

"However, there is a disagreement with the NFL, and there isn't enough time to resolve this dispute before the game," it reads.

This is the second metro Detroit event involving the Lions game that has been canceled due to the NFL.

Late Thursday night, realtor Jeff Glover also posted his Stafford jersey trade-in event was canceled "at the request of the NFL."