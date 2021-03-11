Emagine reopening Woodhaven location in former AMC Theater

WOODHAVEN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Emagine Entertainment said it is reopening a location in the former AMC Woodhaven movie theatre later this year.

The 10-screen theater on Allen Road originally opened as an Emagine in 2009 but then was sold to AMC in 2017. It's expected to reopen in the spring.

“We are thrilled to have this location back in the Emagine Family.” said Jon Goldstein. He added, “We think this is a great market and allows us to bring big Hollywood movies and some unique content the community.”

“We are really happy to have Emagine Woodhaven back in our portfolio of theatres. We have missed serving Woodhaven and the surrounding Downriver communities, so when this property became available, we jumped on the opportunity.” said Anthony LaVerde, CEO of Emagine Entertainment. Paul Glantz, Chairman of Emagine Entertainment added, “Jon is a wonderful operator, and we support his vision for Emagine Woodhaven. The community will be well served by this exceptional theatre.”

The luxury theatre will have the latest technology in projection and sound equipment with 100% digital projection technology.