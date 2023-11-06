Watch Now
Emagine theaters to offer free movies for veterans and active military on Nov. 13

<p>Emagine Entertainment Inc. logo</p>
Posted at 10:41 AM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 10:42:38-05

Emagine Entertainment, Inc. has announced a one-day only offer on November 13 for veterans and active duty military service members to watch free movie at one of Emagine theater locations.

“Emagine wants to recognize and honor military service members by inviting them to see a movie of their choice for free on Monday, November 13, 2023. For one day only, all active military and veterans can visit the box office at any Emagine Theatre location and receive a ticket for any film of their choosing.

The offer is valid for any movie, in any format, including 3D, EMX/MONSTER.

To redeem, guests must arrive in-person and present either a service identification card (CAC) or DD-214 to the box office.

There is a one ticket limit per service member.

Emagine Entertainment, Inc. operates 28 theaters locations throughout Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

For a full list of showtimes and locations, visit https://www.emagine-entertainment.com.

