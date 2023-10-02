Emagine Theatres to feature 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,' Dec. 1-24

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Emagine Entertainment has announced it will feature "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé" beginning December 1 to 24 at Emagine Theatre locations in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

"RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans," Emagine Entertainment said.

"Moviegoers can watch luxury experience with power-reclining seats, 4K laser projection and 64 channel Dolby Atmos® immersive sound, for the ultimate concert going experience."

Emagine says the film will be available all formats including EMX and Super EMX, which inlcudes "wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling screens with some comparable to the size of a professional basketball court flipped on its side!"

"Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé" tickets are $22 for showings in all formats.

Tickets are currently on sale at Emagine-Entertainment.com, at the box office, or on the Emagine App for showings beginning December 1 to December 24.

