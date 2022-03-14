Watch
Emergency crews rescue 12-year-old chihuahua from icy pond in South Haven

Posted at 12:18 PM, Mar 14, 2022
(WXYZ) — South Haven Area Emergency Services rescued a 12-year-old chihuahua named Sasha from an icy pond over the weekend. 

According to a Facebook post, SHAES responded to the call of an animal in the water Saturday afternoon. The small dog was reportedly in a pond behind the Church of Latter-Day Saints on 73 1/2 Street in South Haven Township.

Photos courtesy South Haven Police Department

Officials say the animal broke through the thin ice and went underwater just as a responder reached the animal. The chihuahua was found and returned safely to the shore.

According to the post, the dog’s owners had been searching for the animal for a few days.

