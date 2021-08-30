Emergency crews search for missing swimmer who did not resurface from Lake Erie

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dive teams and other emergency responders are searching for a missing swimmer who did not resurface from Lake Erie on Sunday, August 29.

The Monroe County Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 6:44 p.m. on Sunday from Sterling State Park in Monroe.

The swimmer is a 59-year-old from Dearborn Heights. He was on a boat with other occupants when he entered the water to swim and did not resurface.

The Frenchtown Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, and Sheriff's Office Marine Division and Dive Team responded but were forced to suspend search efforts due to severe weather.

The search resumed Monday.

At this time, the name of the missing swimmer is being withheld.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.